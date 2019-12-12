Home > World > Europe

Danish police arrest 20 in raids to thwart suspected Islamist attack

  >>  Reuters

Published: 12 Dec 2019 12:04 AM BdST Updated: 12 Dec 2019 12:04 AM BdST

Danish police arrested about 20 people on Wednesday after carrying out raids throughout the country to thwart what they suspected were preparations for an Islamist militant attack, police and security officials said.

The detainees had tried to obtain explosives and firearms, police said.

The raids were mounted on the suspicion that several people had been planning an attack, the Danish intelligence service said in a news conference with police.

"It is our assessment, that those people are driven by a militant, Islamist motive," operational chief of the intelligence service, Flemming Drejer, said.

Police did not give a precise number for the arrests.

Some of those arrested would face preliminary questioning on Thursday on charges of terrorism, chief of police Jørgen Bergen Skov said.

"It's important to underline, that we detained all those, we have been looking for," Skov said. "We now have the situation under control."

Denmark has not seen a militant attack since 2015, when two people were killed and six police officers were wounded.

In that incident, a lone gunman shot and killed a man outside a culture centre hosting a debate on freedom of speech, and later killed a person outside a Jewish synagogue in central Copenhagen. The gunman was killed in a shoot-out with police.

This year, the Danish government imposed temporary border controls at its border with Sweden following the bombing of the Danish Tax Agency in Copenhagen, which led to the arrest of three Swedish men.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at a general election campaign event at the Globus Group warehouse in Manchester, Britain, December 10, 2019. REUTERS

Johnson now less certain of election victory: poll

A video produced by Momentum, a pro-Labour group, on Facebook at their offices in north London on Dec. 5, 2019. In addition to concerns about material originating with shadowy groups or Russian operatives ahead of one of Britain’s most important votes in a generation, a surprising amount of questionable online behaviour has come from the political parties and candidates themselves. (Andrew Testa/The New York Times)

Who’s spreading disinformation in UK election?

College students outside eateries at the University of Southampton's student union in London, Nov 26, 2019. While young voters tend to favour the Labour Party, the youth vote shows the same tendency toward fragmentation as the wider British left: Many have shifted to the Liberal Democrats, a more centrist party with an adamantly anti-Brexit stance, and the Greens. The New York Times

Young voters helped upend the last UK election

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and main opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn head the procession of members of parliament through the Central Lobby toward the House of Lords to listen to the Queen's Speech during the State Opening of Parliament in the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain October 14, 2019. REUTERS

Rival British leaders make final campaign push

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn face each other in a head-to-head debate on the BBC in London, Britain December 6, 2019. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS

Johnson, Corbyn wage Brexit battle in debate

Audrey Mash with a helicopter rescue team member at Vall d’Hebron Hospital in Barcelona on Thursday. The New York Times

Cold stopped a woman’s heart for 6 hours

Hugh Grant spoke with a resident of the Finchley section of London on Sunday. He was campaigning with Luciana Berger, a Liberal Democrat. The New York Times

UK voters find an actor at the door

Strikes against Macron plans cripple France

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.