Home > World > Europe

Three UK cabinet ministers back Brexit delay if May's plan voted down: report

  >>  Reuters

Published: 23 Feb 2019 09:20 AM BdST Updated: 23 Feb 2019 09:20 AM BdST

Three British cabinet ministers have publicly indicated they could back plans to delay Brexit if hardline lawmakers vote down Prime Minister Theresa May's plan for a new deal with the European Union, The Sun newspaper reported.

Business minister Greg Clark, work and pensions minister Amber Rudd, and justice minister David Gauke signalled in a joint statement that they will side with rebels next week to stop Britain leaving without a divorce deal on Mar 29.

The ministers called on members of the European Research Group, formed by Conservative pro-Brexit lawmakers, to back the government's deal or risk seeing Brexit delayed, according to the newspaper.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Britain's Labour Party MPs Ann Coffey, Angela Smith, Chris Leslie, Mike Gapes, Luciana Berger, Gavin Shuker and Chuka Umunna pose for a picture after their announcement they are leaving the party, in London, Britain, February 18, 2019. Reuters

7 UK lawmakers split from Labour

File Photo: Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry visit the White Garden in Kensington Palace in London, Britain Aug 30, 2017. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool/File Photo

Princes Harry and William split households

European Commission President Juncker shakes hands with British Prime Minister May in Brussels. Reuters

May to hold Brexit talks with EU’s Juncker

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is pictured outside the Houses of Parliament, in London. REUTERS

More Brexit embarrassment for May

May rejects idea of targeting customs union with EU

Right-wing opposition calls protest against PM Sanchez over Catalonia policy. Reuters.

Madrid protesters reject Catalonia policy

An injured protester is given help during a demonstration by the

More violence amid Paris ‘yellow vest’ protests

Austria to pay $1.7m for Hitler’s house

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.