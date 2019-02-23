Three UK cabinet ministers back Brexit delay if May's plan voted down: report
>> Reuters
Published: 23 Feb 2019 09:20 AM BdST Updated: 23 Feb 2019 09:20 AM BdST
Three British cabinet ministers have publicly indicated they could back plans to delay Brexit if hardline lawmakers vote down Prime Minister Theresa May's plan for a new deal with the European Union, The Sun newspaper reported.
Business minister Greg Clark, work and pensions minister Amber Rudd, and justice minister David Gauke signalled in a joint statement that they will side with rebels next week to stop Britain leaving without a divorce deal on Mar 29.
The ministers called on members of the European Research Group, formed by Conservative pro-Brexit lawmakers, to back the government's deal or risk seeing Brexit delayed, according to the newspaper.
