Seven feared dead on migrant boat off Spain's Canary Islands

Two people died and five are feared dead after they attempted to reach Spain's Canary Islands on a boat with migrants on board, authorities said on Tuesday.

The pirogue - a type of dugout canoe - was sighted on Monday evening at around 8 pm (2000 GMT) by a merchant vessel which alerted authorities on the island of Gran Canaria.

Rescue services deployed helicopters to evacuate the injured and a ship to tow the pirogue to the Gran Canaria port of Arguineguin, 76 nautical miles (140 km) to the north, where they were met by Red Cross staff and police.