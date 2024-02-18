Stop whining about Trump, Dutch prime minister tells Europeans

Outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, the frontrunner to be the next secretary-general of NATO, said on Saturday that Europe should stop whining about Donald Trump and focus instead on what it could do for Ukraine.

Former US President Trump has sparked outrage in Europe, saying that if re-elected in November he would not defend NATO allies who fail to spend enough on defence.

"We should stop moaning and whining and nagging about Trump," Rutte told the Munich Security Conference.

He added: "It's up to the Americans. I'm not an American, I cannot vote in the US We have to work with whoever is on the dance floor."

He said Europe should in any case be spending more on defence and ramping up ammunitions production, not just because Trump might come back.

He said Europe needed to increase its support for Ukraine because it was in its interests.

Rutte, who unexpectedly announced his departure from Dutch politics in July, has said he does not know if he is being considered a front-runner to lead NATO and would not start a personal campaign.