    বাংলা

    Stop whining about Trump, Dutch prime minister tells Europeans

    Former US President Trump has sparked outrage in Europe, saying that if re-elected in November he would not defend NATO allies who fail to spend enough on defence

    John Irish
    Published : 18 Feb 2024, 03:24 AM
    Updated : 18 Feb 2024, 03:24 AM

    Outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, the frontrunner to be the next secretary-general of NATO, said on Saturday that Europe should stop whining about Donald Trump and focus instead on what it could do for Ukraine.

    Former US President Trump has sparked outrage in Europe, saying that if re-elected in November he would not defend NATO allies who fail to spend enough on defence.

    "We should stop moaning and whining and nagging about Trump," Rutte told the Munich Security Conference.

    He added: "It's up to the Americans. I'm not an American, I cannot vote in the US We have to work with whoever is on the dance floor."

    He said Europe should in any case be spending more on defence and ramping up ammunitions production, not just because Trump might come back.

    He said Europe needed to increase its support for Ukraine because it was in its interests.

    Rutte, who unexpectedly announced his departure from Dutch politics in July, has said he does not know if he is being considered a front-runner to lead NATO and would not start a personal campaign.

    "And all that whining and moaning about Trump. I hear that constantly over the last couple of days. Let's stop doing that," Rutte said, adding that after talking with US politicians in Munich he was "cautiously optimistic" that a US military aid package that has stalled would eventually pass.

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has been in post since 2014 and is due to step down in October 2024.

    His term was extended in July for a fourth time, as the alliance's 31 members opted to stick with an experienced leader rather than try to agree on a successor with Russia's war in Ukraine raging on NATO's doorstep.

    Before NATO decided to stick with Stoltenberg, diplomats said Rutte would have been a strong candidate to succeed him, but the Dutchman had insisted he was not available at that time.

    RELATED STORIES
    Former US. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during the National Rifle Association (NRA) Presidential Forum at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, US, February 9, 2024.
    What did Trump say about NATO funding?
    Founded in 1949 to counter the Soviet Union with Cold War tensions rising, the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation is a political and military alliance of countries from North America and Europe
    Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at Coastal Carolina University ahead of the South Carolina Republican presidential primary in Conway, South Carolina, U.S., February 10, 2024.
    Republicans blast Trump over threat to abandon NATO allies
    Trump's remarks prompted rebukes from the White House, which called them "appalling and unhinged,"
    Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump gestures as he holds a campaign rally at Coastal Carolina University ahead of the South Carolina Republican presidential primary in Conway, South Carolina, US, February 10, 2024.
    Western officials criticise Trump's NATO comments
    He suggests the US might not protect NATO allies who aren't spending enough on defence from a potential Russian invasion
    Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump speaks during his New Hampshire presidential primary election night watch party, in Nashua, New Hampshire, US, Jan 23, 2024.
    Trump comments on Russia, NATO 'appalling': White House
    The White House rejects comments made by the former US president about not protecting NATO allies from a potential Russian invasion

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps