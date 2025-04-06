Hundreds of protesters turn out in European cities against Trump

In the German city of Frankfurt, the "Hands Off!" demonstration was organised by Democrats Abroad, the official organisation of the Democratic Party for US citizens living overseas

People hold placards on the day of a 'Hands Off!' demonstration against US President Donald Trump and his adviser Elon Musk as part of an anti-Trump and anti-Tesla worldwide movement, at Place de la Republique in Paris, France, April 5, 2025. REUTERS

Hundreds of people protested in European cities on Saturday against US President Donald Trump and his adviser Elon Musk, following a bruising week for financial markets after Trump unveiled sweeping global tariffs.

In Berlin, protesting in front of a Tesla showroom, demonstrators held placards calling on fellow Americans living in Germany to protest for "an end to the chaos" at home.

Gathering at Frankfurt's Opernplatz, members of the overseas Democrats group demanded the resignation of the US president, with placard slogans reading "Restore Democracy", "Hands off our personal data" and "The world is tired of your bullshit Donald, be gone!"

In Berlin, slogans directed at Musk read "Shut up Elon, no one voted for you," and a dog wore a sign that said "Dogs against DOGE," referring to the Department of Government Efficiency run by senior adviser Musk, an initiative of the second Trump administration to reduce federal spending waste, fraud and abuse.

In the French capital of Paris, about 200 people, mostly American, gathered on the Place de la République to protest against Trump. Some gave speeches to denounce the president, with protesters waving banners ranging from "Resist Tyrant", "Rule of Law" "Feminists for Freedom not fascism" and "Save Democracy". One sang and played the Bob Dylan song Masters of War.

Protests against Trump and Musk were also held in other European cities, including London and Lisbon.

In the British capital, a few hundred people gathered in Trafalgar Square, holding signs saying "Proud American Ashamed" and "WTAF America?" The crowd chanted "Hands off Canada", "Hands off Greenland" and "Hands off Ukraine" while listening to speeches criticising Trump.