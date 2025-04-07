3 dead, dozens injured in Rajshahi three-way collision

As many as 40 people are hospitalised, 15 of whom are in critical condition

Three people have been killed and dozens more injured in a three-way collision involving two buses and a truck in Rajshahi.

The accident occurred around 12:30am on Monday near Barendra University in the city's Kharkhari Bazar area, according to Ariful Islam, team leader of the Rajshahi University Fire Service.

The victims were identified as 40-year-old Jewel Ahmed, 45-year-old Nasim Uddin, and 32-year-old Mizanur Rahman -- all residents of Chapainawabganj.

At least 40 people injured in the crash were admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

According to Jasim Uddin Sarkar, former organisational secretary of Rajshahi city unit of Jamaat-e-Islami, the two buses were carrying around 90 passengers, all members or supporters of Jamaat-e-Islami’s Ranihat Union unit in Chapainawabganj Sadar. They were headed to Pirojpur to visit the grave of Jamaat leader Delwar Hossain Sayeedi.

He said more than 50 passengers were injured, with 40 of them being in critical condition. Three Jamaat activists were confirmed dead.

Dr Shankar K Biswas, spokesman for Rajshahi Medical College Hospital and a physician in the emergency department, said a total of 43 injured people were brought in. Three of them died while undergoing treatment, and 40 others remain hospitalised. Of those, 15 are in critical condition and are being closely monitored.

Citing witness accounts, Fire Service official Ariful said the collision occurred when a bus collided head-on with a truck near Barendra University. The bus veered off the road and overturned into a roadside ditch. The truck then rammed into a second bus following behind, crushing one side of the vehicle, which caught fire shortly after.

"Passengers quickly evacuated the burning bus and rushed to rescue those trapped in the overturned vehicle. Upon receiving the news, Fire Service personnel, police, and local residents arrived at the scene and helped pull out the injured and take them to hospital."

Ariful added that emergency responders rescued several passengers from the bus in the ditch and took seven seriously injured victims to the hospital. Many others had already been rescued by local residents before emergency services arrived.