Bangshal fire: Elderly man declared dead at Dhaka Medical

Five other victims are receiving treatment at the burn unit

Police have reported the death of a man after a fire broke out at a furniture store in Dhaka’s Bangshal.

The doctor on duty at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) declared 65-year-old Amin Uddin dead around 6am after he was brought to the emergency department alongside other victims, said Mohammad Faruk, chief of the hospital’s police outpost.

The injured were rushed to the hospital around 5:30am and tests were performed on them, he said. Some of the victims were released after they received first aid. Five others were admitted to the burn unit for treatment.

They were identified as Sakib, 22, Mushfiqa, 25, Israt Jahan, 26, Talha, 4, and Isahat, 5.

A fire broke out at a furniture shop on the ground floor of a five-storey building on Nazimuddin Road near the Makodrosha Shrine area around 4:15am on Monday. Seven units of the Fire Service were able to tame the blaze after nearly an hour of effort.

Fire Service Control Room official Md Shahjahan said firefighters rescued 18 people with injuries from the scene. Twelve of them were released from DMCH after receiving first aid.