After years of shortened syllabuses, full marks return to SSC and equivalent exams this year

SSC exams begin with full syllabus after pandemic disruptions from Thursday

This Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations are set to begin on Thursday, with 1,928,181 students registered to take part.

For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the exams will be held based on the complete syllabus, with full marks and standard duration for each subject.

The written examinations will begin with the Bangla First Paper and continue until May 13.

All exams will be conducted from 10am to 1pm.

Following the written tests, practical examinations for SSC candidates will run from May 15 to 22.

The Dakhil exams will also start on Thursday and conclude on May 13.

Their practical examinations will be held between May 14 and 18.

Vocational SSC and Dakhil students will sit for the Bangla Second Paper on the opening day, wrapping up their written assessments with the English Second Paper on May 13.

Their practical tests will be held from May 13 to 22, followed by on-the-job training from May 23 to Jul 1.

Although all tests will start at 10am, candidates must arrive at their centres at least 30 minutes earlier.

Education authorities say all necessary preparations for holding the exams have been completed.