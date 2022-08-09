UK's political vacuum threatens deeper economic crisis, government warned

"We simply cannot afford a summer of government inactivity while the leadership contest plays out," Director General Tony Danker said.

The scale of the economic hit facing Britain was laid out by the Bank of England on Thursday, when it raised interest rates by the most in 27 years to tackle inflation that is on track to top 13%, even as it warned of a long recession.

Energy regulator Ofgem will publish its next price cap on August 26, with average household prices expected to rise from 1,277 pounds ($1,547.47) at the start of this year to around 3,400 pounds in October, and rise again in January.

With energy prices forecast to stay high, the central bank said Britain is facing its biggest slump in living standards since records began in the 1960s.

Johnson's government, with Sunak at the Treasury, set out a 15 billion pound package of support in May, but wholesale energy prices have continued to rise since then.

Johnson's spokesman said on Monday it would be up to the next British leader to decide whether further support was needed.

The opposition Labour Party has criticised Johnson and his new finance minister, Nadhim Zahawi, for going on holiday as the economy deteriorated, dubbing it a "zombie" government that has "checked out" of office.