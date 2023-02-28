Women make up 40% of boards at top UK companies for first time

"This progress is very welcome, and I'd urge business to keep up this momentum to achieve better balance in leadership positions as well as in boardrooms," Kemi Badenoch, business and trade secretary and women's equality minister, said.

In contrast to countries such as Belgium and France, Britain does not have a mandatory quota system for women on boards at listed companies, making the progress more remarkable, the report said.

Just over a decade ago, 152 of the FTSE 350 Boards had no women on them. Now there are women on every board and the vast majority of companies have three or more, it added.

However, the portion of women in leadership roles - defined as the executive committee and its direct reports - still falls short of the target, with the FTSE 100 at 34.3% and FTSE350 at 33.5%.