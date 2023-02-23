Can US support for Ukraine last as war enters second year?

For now, Republican leaders in Congress, who fiercely oppose Biden on most issues, support aid for Ukraine's defense, even calling for Washington to send more powerful weapons, more quickly. The Republican chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Michael McCaul, said on a visit to Kyiv on Tuesday that momentum in Washington was shifting toward sending long-range missiles and fighter jets to Ukraine.

But the party is fractured on Ukraine. Right-wing Republicans in the House of Representatives put forward a so-called Ukraine Fatigue resolution that proposed cutting off aid earlier this month, but it lacks enough support to endanger aid in the near term.

Just 11 Republican lawmakers out of 222 in the House signed on to the resolution. Not many, but Rachel Rizzo, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council's Europe Center in Washington, warned it could be a mistake to dismiss them.

"The pull that small group has on the party is still yet to be seen, but I think it's something that's concerning for all of us," Rizzo said.

Congress has approved each new tranche of funding the Biden administration has requested since the war began, with aid and military assistance worth $113 billion pledged to Ukraine and allied nations so far.

'CAN'T GO ON FOREVER'

Asked about weakening public support for military aid to Ukraine, White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson did not respond directly, but said Americans know what is at stake and can relate to Ukraine's fight for "freedom and independence."

"Americans' support for Ukraine is reflected in strong bipartisan support Ukraine assistance has received in both houses of Congress," Watson said.

One US official, who requested anonymity to speak candidly about US support for the war, said the administration has told the Ukrainian government that US resources are not infinite.

"Everybody understands that this (war) has to end at some point. And we all would like to see it end sooner rather than later," the official said.

Zelensky's stated goal is to reclaim all territory seized by Russia since 2014, when Moscow annexed Crimea, and he has said negotiations to end the conflict cannot take place with Russian President Vladimir Putin due to a lack of trust.

Jeremy Shapiro, who served in the US State Department during the Obama administration, said officials also recognise that the war risks escalation and is a distraction from other issues like US competition with an increasingly assertive China.

But the Biden administration's ability to propose compromises to Kyiv and Moscow is inhibited by the risk of appearing weak in the face of an adversary like Russia, said Shapiro, who is director of research at the European Council on Foreign Relations.