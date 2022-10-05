Banks divert gold supply from India to China, Turkey

But vaults now hold less than 10% of the gold they did a year ago, the sources said on Tuesday.

"Ideally a few tonnes of gold should be there in vaults during this time of the year. But now we only have a few kilos," said one Mumbai-based vault official.

JPMorgan, ICBC and Standard Chartered declined to comment.

In India, premiums over the international gold price benchmark XAU= have slid to $1-$2 an ounce, against around $4 this time last year.

Premiums were driven sharply lower by a now-closed loophole that led some Indian trading houses to import gold as lower-tariff platinum alloy, allowing some to even offer gold at a discount, Chanda Venkatesh, managing director of Hyderabad-based bullion merchant CapsGold, said.

That contrasts with the $20-45 premiums offered in top consumer China, helped by pent-up demand being released after COVID-related lockdowns, and $80 in Turkey, where gold imports have risen sharply against a backdrop of rampant inflation.