    বাংলা

    India offers protesting farmers support prices on corn, cotton, pulses

    The farmers unions said they would decide on the proposal within a day or two, after conferring among themselves to reach a consensus

    Reuters
    Published : 19 Feb 2024, 04:29 AM
    Updated : 19 Feb 2024, 04:29 AM

    India has offered guaranteed support prices for pulses, corn and cotton in a bid to break a deadlock with protesting farmers, Trade Minister Piyush Goyal said after week-long clashes with security forces keeping the farmers out of the capital.

    Tear gas and barricades were used to deter the farmers, who form an influential voting bloc, months ahead of a general election due by May, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks a record third term.

    Sunday's comments followed marathon talks with farmers' unions after the farmers, who are demanding a minimum price for their produce, were halted at a distance of about 200 km (125 miles) from New Delhi.

    Goyal said the government had proposed five-year contracts between co-operative societies it promotes and farmers who diversify their crops to grow toor dal, urad dal, masoor dal and corn, for the purchase of such crops at a minimum support price.

    "These organisations will buy the produce and there will be no limit on quantity," Goyal told reporters in the northern city of Chandigarh, adding that a similar price guarantee would also be offered to farmers who diversify and produce cotton.

    The farmers unions said they would decide on the proposal within a day or two, after conferring among themselves to reach a consensus.

    Police have used tear gas and barricades to stop thousands of farmers from marching to New Delhi to press their demand that the government set a minimum price for all their produce to ensure their livelihoods.

    RELATED STORIES
    Tractors and trolleys belonging to farmers, who are marching towards New Delhi to press for better crop prices promised to them in 2021, are parked on a national highway at Shambhu, a border crossing between Punjab and Haryana states, India, Feb 15, 2024.
    Indian farmers pause protest march to Delhi
    The protesters will postpone the march until unions hold another round of talks with government ministers
    Farmers, marching towards New Delhi to press for better crop prices promised to them in 2021, run for cover as tear gas is fired by police to disperse them, at Shambhu, a border crossing between Punjab and Haryana states, India, February 14, 2024.
    India ministers, farmer unions to hold talks aimed at ending protests
    Several unions have threatened to stop trains in several parts of Punjab for four hours on Thursday to protest against the police action
    Farmers, who are marching towards New Delhi to press for the better crop prices promised to them in 2021, run for cover amidst tear gas smoke fired by police to disperse them at Shambhu, a border crossing between Punjab and Haryana states, India, February 13, 2024.
    India security forces fire tear gas at protesting farmers
    The protesters were stopped by security forces at the Shambhu border that divides Punjab and Haryana
    Tata Motors' electric vehicle Nexon.ev is seen during its launch in New Delhi, India, September 14, 2023.
    Tata Motors cuts EV prices by 1%-8%
    Electric variants currently form just 2% of car sales in India, as buyers are wary about the higher upfront costs despite lower running costs

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps