Ignoring Taiwan's complaints, more Chinese balloons spotted over strait

Taiwan's defence ministry said it detected three more Chinese balloons flying over the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, one of which crossed the island, the latest in a spate of such balloons the ministry says it has spotted over the past month.

The ministry on Saturday, in a strongly worded statement, accused China of threatening aviation safety and waging psychological warfare on the island's people with the balloons, days before key Taiwanese elections.

China's defence ministry, which last month declined to comment on the balloons, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.