China coal mine death toll rises to six, 47 missing

China's Inner Mongolia region ordered inspections at all of its open-pit mines on Friday, after at least six people were killed in a landslide at a coal mine, with 47 others still missing.

The mine, operated by small local firm Xinjing Coal Mining Co, collapsed in an avalanche of rock on Wednesday, leaving workers buried under a pile of debris.

Six people had been pulled out alive by 10:30 pm (1430 GMT) on Thursday, state media reported.