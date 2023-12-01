China lures hundreds of Taiwan politicians with cheap trips before election

Taiwanese law forbids election campaigns from receiving money from "external hostile forces", including China, and prosecutors in southern Taiwan this week said they were investigating 22 people, including grassroots politicians, for potential violations of election and security laws.

Across Taiwan security agencies are looking into more than 400 visits to China in the past month, most led by local opinion leaders such as borough chiefs and village heads, a Taiwan security official looking into China's activities told Reuters.

The agencies believe the trips, with discounted accommodations, transportation and meals, were subsidised by units under China's Taiwan Affairs Office, said the person, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

The Chinese office did not respond to a request for comment. It has previously said it respects Taiwan's "social systems" when commenting on the elections.

Asked for comment, Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council, the top China-policy body, referred Reuters to comments this week by its minister, Chiu Tai-san. He said it was "self-evident" Beijing was trying to sway Taiwan elections through means including free trips for politicians.

"They have already made it clear that a so-called 'right choice' has to be made, meaning choosing candidates that the Chinese Communist Party prefers," he told reporters without elaborating.

'ELECTION INTERFERENCE'

People taking these trips typically pay their own airfare, but other expenses are offered by Chinese authorities, officials looking into the matter said.

"Election interference has started under the name of group tours," said a second Taiwan security official, who was briefed on the matter, adding Beijing was targeting politicians crucial to the island's administrative systems who play key roles in shaping public opinion.

More than 300 borough chiefs or village heads from populous central Taiwan alone have participated in such trips to China in the past few months, this person said.

More than 20 borough chiefs from a district of the capital Taipei joined a China-sponsored trip to Shanghai with their families in September, while more than 10 people from an association for local politicians in neighbouring New Taipei City joined a trip this week, according to two security reports reviewed by Reuters.