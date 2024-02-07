    বাংলা

    Landslide in southern Philippines buries two buses, injures 11

    The disaster agency issued evacuation orders in five villages in Maco, located on the island of Mindanao

    Reuters
    Published : 7 Feb 2024, 04:04 AM
    Updated : 7 Feb 2024, 04:04 AM

    A landslide triggered by heavy rains in a southern Philippine province buried two buses, injuring at least 11 people, disaster officials said on Wednesday.

    The landslide happened on Tuesday night outside a gold mining site in the town of Maco in the province of Davao de Oro where the buses were picking up employees, mining operator Apex Mining said in a statement.

    It was not immediately clear how many passengers were on board the buses.

    Those injured, including one in critical condition, were taken to a hospital, Maco town's disaster agency said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

    The disaster agency also issued evacuation orders in five villages in Maco, located on the island of Mindanao.

    A northeast monsoon and a trough of low pressure has brought rains in southern Mindanao region from Jan 28 to Feb 2, resulting in deadly floods and landslides, data from the national disaster agency show.

