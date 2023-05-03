China says Myanmar's sovereignty should be respected

China supports Myanmar in finding its own path to development and urges the international community to respect its sovereignty and help it achieve peace and reconciliation, China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Myanmar had been largely shunned by Western countries since its military overthrew an elected government led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi in 2001 and crushed nationwide pro-democracy protests that erupted after the coup.

Neighbouring China, however, has maintained close ties with Myanmar's generals and Foreign Minister Qin Gang, making a rare trip to Myanmar by a senior foreign official, met junta chief Min Aung Hlaing in Naypyitaw on Tuesday