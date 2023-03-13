China's new premier seeks to reassure private sector as parliament wraps up

Li faces challenges including weak confidence among consumers and private industry, sluggish demand for exports and worsening relations with the United States.

A career bureaucrat in some of China's most economically vibrant regions, Li talked up his track record with the private sector, which has been rattled in recent years by a sweeping regulatory clampdown targeting industries including internet platforms and private education.

"Indeed, last year there were some incorrect remarks about the development of the private economy, which worried some entrepreneurs," Li said in his televised address, without giving details.

"Private entrepreneurs or enterprises will enjoy a better environment and broader space for development ... we will create a level playing field for all kinds of market entities and we will make further efforts to support private entrepreneurs to grow and thrive."

At the opening of the annual parliamentary session, China set a GDP growth target of around 5% percent, its lowest goal in nearly three decades, after the economy grew just 3% last year.

Achieving the target would not be easy, with China facing many difficulties this year, Li said.

Li replaces Li Keqiang, who retired after serving two five year terms during which he was seen to be increasingly sidelined as Xi tightened his grip on control of the economy.

Investors hope the new premier's close ties with Xi enable him to push for more business-friendly policies.

At under 90 minutes, Li's media briefing was shorter than the annual sessions held in recent years by his predecessor, which could exceed two hours.