Who is running to be Taiwan's next president?

Taiwan will vote on Jan 13 in presidential and parliamentary elections, held once every four years.

President Tsai Ing-wen is barred by the constitution from standing against after two terms in office.

Here is a list of the candidates standing for president:

LAI CHING-TE

Lai, also widely known by his English name William, is running for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). Currently Taiwan's vice president, he is also the DPP's chairman, and has consistently led opinion polls.

Lai, along with Tsai, has repeatedly offered talks with China but have been rebuffed, as Beijing views them both as separatists.

Lai, 64, and Tsai say only Taiwan's people can decide their future.

His running mate is Hsiao Bi-khim, Taiwan's high-profile former de facto ambassador to the United States.