    Two dead as typhoon lashes central Japan

    A man was killed in a landslide while another was found dead after his car plunged into a reservoir, according to reports

    A typhoon lashed central Japan on Saturday with torrential rain and fierce winds, killing two and leaving tens of thousands of households without power, the Kyodo news agency reported.

    Shizuoka city, southwest of the capital Tokyo, was hit especially hard, seeing a record 417 mm (16.42 inches) of precipitation since the rain started on Thursday, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.

    Winds at the centre of the Typhoon Talas were blowing at about 65 kph (40 mph), with peak gusts of about 90 kph (56 mph), it said.

    A man in his 40s was killed in a landslide and a 29-year-old man was found dead after his car plunged into a reservoir, Kyodo reported.

    Power was also cut to about 120,000 households, supplier Chubu Electric Power Grid Co said, adding that a landslide had knocked over two electricity pylons.

    "We are expecting it may take some time to restore power due to landslides, among other factors," the company said on its Twitter account.

    Central JR 9022.Trestarted some of its bullet train services, which had been suspended from Friday evening because of the rain.

    Although the JMA downgraded the typhoon to a extratropical cyclone on Saturday morning, it forecast further torrential rain in Shizuoka and urged caution for landslides and flooding.

    Yokohama city, some 30 km south of Tokyo, also issued an evacuation advisory at about noon on Saturday to about 3,000 residents.

    Typhoon nanmadol, one of the biggest storms to hit Japan in years, killed at least two people and brought ferocious winds and record rainfall to the west of the country on Monday.

