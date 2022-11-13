    বাংলা

    Australia to consider banning paying of ransoms to cyber criminals

    Australia's biggest health insurer, Medibank Private Ltd, last month suffered a massive cyber-attack, as Australia grapples with a rise in hacks

    Reuters
    Published : 13 Nov 2022, 05:49 AM
    Updated : 13 Nov 2022, 05:49 AM

    Australia's Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil on Sunday said the government would consider making illegal the paying of ransoms to cyber hackers, following recent cyber-attacks affecting millions of Australians.

    Australia's biggest health insurer, Medibank Private Ltd, last month suffered a massive cyber-attack, as Australia grapples with a rise in hacks.

    Singapore Telecommunications-owned telecoms company Optus, Australia's second largest telco, along with at least eight other companies, have been breached since September.

    Asked on ABC television on Sunday whether the government planned to look at outlawing ransom payments to cyber criminals, O'Neil said "that's correct".

    "We will do that in the context of ... cyber strategy," she said.

    The comments come after O'Neil, on Saturday, formalised a new cyber-policing model between the Australian Federal Police (AFP) and the Australian Signals Directorate - which intercepts electronic communications from foreign countries - to do "new tough policing" on cybercrime.

    Around 100 officers would be part of the new partnership between the two federal agencies, which would act as a joint standing operation against cyber criminals.

    The taskforce would "day in, day out, hunt down the scumbags who are responsible for these malicious crimes", she said.

    The AFP earlier this week said Russia-based hackers were behind the attack on Medibank, which compromised data from around 10 million current and former customers.

    Attorney General Mark Dreyfus on Saturday refused to be drawn on whether the Russia-based ransomware group REvil was responsible for recent cyber-attacks on Australians, but said it was a "very organised criminal gang" located in Russia.

    Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has previously said the government was doing all it could to limit the impact of the Medibank hack and had set up a phone service for affected customers to seek help from both the government and Medibank.

    RELATED STORIES
    South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol attends the ASEAN summit held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia November 11, 2022.
    Yoon calls for greater co-operation with China, Japan
    He also said North Korea's attempts to boost its nuclear and missile capabilities were a serious threat to the international community
    A pandemic prevention worker wears a protective suit as he checks personal details of a woman lining up to get a swab test at a testing booth as outbreaks of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continue in Beijing, China, November 3, 2022.
    China's COVID cases rise
    The new cases come as industrial activity in Guangzhou and Zhengzhou has been disrupted by restrictions aimed at controlling outbreaks
    Japan's Justice Minister Yasuhiro Hanashi arrives at Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, Aug 10, 2022.
    Japan's justice minister resigns
    The minister has come under widespread criticism over comments reported in the media in which he made light of his duties, specifically signing off on executions
    FILE PHOTO: A missile launch is seen at an undisclosed location in North Korea, in this undated photo released on October 10, 2022.
    Salvaged debris shines light on N Korea's ageing air defences
    South Korea last week recovered the S-200 missile offshore and it is an aged design first delivered to North Korea in the 1980s

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher