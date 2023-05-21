White House, Republicans trade barbs as debt talks paused

President Joe Biden's administration and congressional Republicans traded barbs on Saturday over raising the federal $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, with both sides casting the other's proposals as too extreme.

Officials did not meet on Saturday, after two meetings ended on Friday with no progress cited by either side and negotiators saying they were not sure when fresh talks would take place.

There are less than two weeks before June 1, when the US Treasury Department has warned that the federal government could be unable to pay all its debts. That would trigger a default that could cause chaos in financial markets and spike interest rates.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre noted in a statement that Biden and Republican House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy had agreed that any budget agreement would need to be bipartisan and accused Republicans of offering proposals too far to the right to pass Congress.

Biden told his team to schedule a call on the debt limit with McCarthy later on Sunday, according to a White House official.

Biden sought the meeting after being briefed by his team in Japan, where he is traveling to participate in the Group of 7 (G7) meetings.