Biden takes on Trump over Russia, democracy in fiery State of the Union address

President Joe Biden assailed former President Donald Trump for kowtowing to Russia, failing to care about COVID-19 and papering over the Jan 6 Capitol assault on Thursday in a State of the Union speech making his case for re-election in 2024.

Biden, speaking before a joint session of the House of Representatives and the Senate, opened his remarks with a direct criticism of Trump for comments inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin to invade other NATO nations if they did not spend more on defense.

"Now my predecessor, a former Republican president, tells Putin, quote, 'Do whatever you want,'" Biden said. "I think it's outrageous, it's dangerous and it's unacceptable."

Biden, who has been pushing Congress to provide additional funding to Ukraine for its war with Russia, also had a message for Putin: "We will not walk away," he said.

The president drew a contrast with Trump, his Republican challenger in the Nov. 5 election, over democracy, abortion rights and the economy during a speech that Democrats see as a high profile chance for Biden to press his case for a second term in front of a rare TV audience of millions of Americans.

Biden came out swinging at the top of his speech with robust attacks. He accused Trump and Republicans of trying to rewrite history about the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot by the former president's supporters seeking to overturn Biden's 2020 victory.

"My predecessor and some of you here seek to bury the truth about January 6. I will not do that," Biden said, a signal that he will emphasize the issue during his re-election campaign. "You can't love your country only when you win."