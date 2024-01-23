Once tranquil Costa Rica eyes Salvadoran-inspired response to crime surge

CHANGING WINDS

Analysts say Costa Rica's spike in homicides has been driven by gang warfare among cocaine traffickers. Gang recruitment was helped by growing social discontent and unemployment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Political friction with neighbouring Nicaragua and Honduras has also hindered regional security cooperation, which analysts say has fed a sharp drop in cocaine seizures in Costa Rica.

Costa Rica's traditionally light-touch handling of suspects - who are often simply given precautions in lieu of arrest - has also fueled the problem, according to Jorge Torres, Chaves' security chief.

"How can a strong 17-year-old boy who killed a citizen with an AK-47 be treated like an 8-year-old boy who stole some candy?," Chaves said in October, arguing criminal groups recruit minors precisely because they often get off scot-free.

For now, Chaves' "mano dura" bill is stuck in Congress, with opposition critics calling it anti-Costa Rican and authoritarian.

"We live in a democracy. We're not El Salvador or any of those countries that violate individual rights," said Gloria Navas, a New Republic lawmaker who heads the congressional committee on Security and Drug Trafficking.

Chaves needs the backing of at least 29 of 57 lawmakers for most of the proposals, and his party currently has only nine seats. But he has been able to previously pass legislation with support from other conservative factions.

Chaves' other challenge is that Costa Rica is less used to pursuing narcos than its neighbours, having abolished its army over 70 years ago to prioritise progressive welfare policies.

Proponents of the welfare-first approach say historically that helped to shield Costa Rica from violence long prevalent in much of Central America, and that more welfare spending could do so again.

Laura Chinchilla, president from 2010 to 2014, said she had successfully curbed violence by preventing the poor from falling into crime.

"I don't think we have to resort to the militarised models of other countries," she told Reuters. "If we've done it (the peaceful way) for a lifetime, we should be able to do it now."

Others in Congress think Chaves' plan doesn't go far enough.

Opposition conservative lawmaker Lesley Bojorges recently backed the idea of harsh El Salvador-style prisons, while judicial chief Randall Zuñiga has expounded the merits of more detentions.

Sergio Araya, a political scientist at the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, a conservative think tank, said such tougher approaches were on track to become more popular with Costa Ricans weary of crime in the coming months and years.

"There's likely to be growing support for ideas in the so-called 'Bukele model,'" he said.