Peruvian president rules out resignation amid Rolex inquiry

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte on Saturday said she would not resign after her house was raided as part of inquiries into possible illicit enrichment and failure to declare ownership of luxury watches.

Some 20 officials from the public prosecutor's office and 20 police raided Boluarte's house on Friday night, and the palace on Saturday morning.

"I took office with clean hands and thus I will retire from the presidency in 2026," she said at a press conference, calling the raids a "disproportionate" measure and "abusive."