Trump moves to disqualify judge in porn star hush money case

"Your Honor cannot preside over this case," Trump's lawyers wrote in the filing, given the questions about his impartiality.

The motion is Trump's latest legal maneuver to keep Merchan from overseeing the case. Last month, Trump asked for the case to be moved to federal court. It is proceeding in state court ahead of a decision.

Trump may face an uphill climb in getting Merchan disqualified, as the judge himself gets to make the decision. The Trump Organization was not successful in getting him to step aside in the tax-fraud case.

But New York's rules of judicial conduct bar political contributions. Robert Tembeckjian, administrator of the state Commission on Judicial Conduct, declined to comment on whether , the judge's apparent $35 in donations could be subject to an inquiry.

Trump has been charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up a $130,000 hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, says she had a sexual encounter with Trump, which he denies. He has pleaded not guilty. A trial is scheduled to begin in March.