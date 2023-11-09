Takeaways from the third 2024 Republican presidential debate

Five candidates seeking to halt Donald Trump’s march toward the 2024 Republican presidential nomination gathered in Miami on Wednesday for the party’s third debate while the former president held a separate campaign rally across town.

Here are some takeaways from the debate:

A RACE FOR SECOND PLACE

It wouldn’t be difficult to argue that the biggest winner at Wednesday’s debate was Trump.

While he held a raucous rally with thousands of cheering supporters at a stadium 10 miles away from the debate hall, the Republican candidates on stage left the party's frontrunner largely unscathed.