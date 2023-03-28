Ecuador landslide kills at least 7 in the Andes, 23 hurt

Its statement on Twitter hiked the number of missing to 46, from seven in its previous report. In all, 500 people and 163 houses were affected, the agency said.

"We have had to witness a terrible tragedy," Transport Minister Dario Herrera said in Alausi. "The first thing is to attend to and evacuate people from the houses."

Rescue workers searched for survivors in the rubble, aided by dogs. In some areas, most houses were completely buried by earth, according to a Reuters witness.

One stadium was completely buried after the mudslide, while another venue used for sports and music events collapsed.