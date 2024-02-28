Extremism is US voters' greatest worry, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds

Worries about political extremism or threats to democracy have emerged as a top concern for US voters and an issue where President Joe Biden has a slight advantage over Donald Trump ahead of the November election, a new Reuters/Ipsos poll showed.

Some 21% of respondents in the three-day poll, which closed on Sunday, said "political extremism or threats to democracy" was the biggest problem facing the US, a share that was marginally higher than those who picked the economy - 19% - and immigration - 18%.

Biden's Democrats considered extremism by far the No. 1 issue while Trump's Republicans overwhelmingly chose immigration.

Extremism was independents' top concern, cited by almost a third of independent respondents, followed by immigration, cited by about one in five. The economy ranked third.

During and since his presidency, Trump has kept up a steady drumbeat of criticism of US institutions, claiming the four criminal prosecutions he faces are politically motivated and holding to his false claims that his 2020 election defeat was the result of widespread fraud.