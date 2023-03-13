Michigan man arrested after alleged threats against governor, Biden

A Michigan man was arrested and charged with illegal ownership of firearms after he made death threats against Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and President Joe Biden, the US Justice Department said on Friday.

Federal agents, after receiving an online tip this week from YouTube owner Google, uncovered threats posted on YouTube, which also included threats to members of the LGBTQ community and FBI agents, according to a criminal complaint filed in US District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan.

An investigation led to Randall Robert Berka II, who lives in Sebewaing, Michigan, and was illegally in the possession of firearms after having been committed to a mental institution and while a daily user of marijuana, the Justice Department said. Berka, 30, illegally possessed four firearms, three long guns and a pistol, the Justice Department said.