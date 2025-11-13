Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 13, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

US House to vote on deal to end longest government shutdown in history

The historic shutdown nears its end as lawmakers push funding deal

US House to vote on deal ending historic shutdown
The US Capitol building is framed between trees with fall foliage, weeks into the continuing US government shutdown, in Washington, DC, US, Oct 27, 2025. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper

Reuters

Published : 13 Nov 2025, 01:58 AM

Updated : 13 Nov 2025, 01:58 AM

Related Stories
Turkish plane crashes in Georgia with 20 aboard
Turkish plane crashes in Georgia with 20 aboard
Trump asks Israeli president to pardon Netanyahu
Trump asks Israeli president to pardon Netanyahu
Novo Nordisk cuts Wegovy price by a third
Novo Nordisk cuts Wegovy price by a third
9 in 10 Afghan families face hunger, debt: UNDP
9 in 10 Afghan families face hunger, debt: UNDP
Read More
EC talks: Poll schedule in focus as parties eye clarity
EC talks: Poll schedule in focus as parties eye clarity
Democratic states leak drivers’ data to ICE: officials
Democratic states leak drivers’ data to ICE: officials
Pakistan parliament approves more powers for army chief
Pakistan parliament approves more powers for army chief
Joy 169* puts Tigers in control
Joy 169* puts Tigers in control
Read More
Opinion

Julian Francis

Remembering the great Bhola cyclone
Remembering the great Bhola cyclone

Anatul Fateh

The Defection
The Defection

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience
Read More