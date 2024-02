Trump formally ordered to pay $454 million in New York fraud case

Donald Trump was formally ordered by a New York judge to pay $454.2 million after being found liable for manipulating his net worth, in a civil fraud case brought by New York state's attorney general.

The payment includes the $354.9 million penalty that Justice Arthur Engoron of the state court in Manhattan ordered on Feb 16, plus interest, following a non-jury trial that stretched over three months.

Engoron also ordered Trump's adult sons, Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump, to each pay nearly $4.7 million, and the Trump Organization's former chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, to pay $1.1 million, all including interest.

The payouts total $464.6 million and were determined on Thursday. More than $114,000 of interest will continue accruing daily, mostly for Donald Trump alone. The judgment was made public on Friday.

Attorney General Letitia James accused the defendants of illegally overstating the value of Trump's properties in order to inflate his net worth and obtain better loan and insurance terms.

Engoron also banned Trump for three years from serving in a top role at any New York company, or seeking loans from banks registered in the state. His adult sons received two-year bans from leadership roles.

The judge said the defendants' "complete lack of contrition and remorse borders on pathological."

Engoron's decision threatens the business empire that Trump built over much of his adult life.