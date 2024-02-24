    বাংলা

    Trump formally ordered to pay $454 million in New York fraud case

    Trump's adult sons, Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump, are also ordered to each pay nearly $4.7 million

    Reuters
    Published : 24 Feb 2024, 03:58 AM
    Updated : 24 Feb 2024, 03:58 AM

    Donald Trump was formally ordered by a New York judge to pay $454.2 million after being found liable for manipulating his net worth, in a civil fraud case brought by New York state's attorney general.

    The payment includes the $354.9 million penalty that Justice Arthur Engoron of the state court in Manhattan ordered on Feb 16, plus interest, following a non-jury trial that stretched over three months.

    Engoron also ordered Trump's adult sons, Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump, to each pay nearly $4.7 million, and the Trump Organization's former chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, to pay $1.1 million, all including interest.

    The payouts total $464.6 million and were determined on Thursday. More than $114,000 of interest will continue accruing daily, mostly for Donald Trump alone. The judgment was made public on Friday.

    Attorney General Letitia James accused the defendants of illegally overstating the value of Trump's properties in order to inflate his net worth and obtain better loan and insurance terms.

    Engoron also banned Trump for three years from serving in a top role at any New York company, or seeking loans from banks registered in the state. His adult sons received two-year bans from leadership roles.

    The judge said the defendants' "complete lack of contrition and remorse borders on pathological."

    Engoron's decision threatens the business empire that Trump built over much of his adult life.

    The Republican former president also faces four unrelated criminal prosecutions, in which he has pleaded not guilty, as he seeks to regain the White House from Democrat Joe Biden.

    Trump has accused James and Engoron, both Democrats, of being corrupt, and called the case part of a witch hunt by political opponents.

    He plans to appeal his penalty to the Appellate Division, a mid-level appeals court, but would have to come up with the money owed or obtain a bond.

    Engoron rejected a request by Clifford Robert, a lawyer for the defendants, to delay enforcing the judgments for 30 days in order to allow "an orderly post-judgment process, particularly given the magnitude of judgment."

    In a Thursday morning email to Robert, Engoron wrote: "You have failed to explain, much less justify, any basis for a stay. I am confident that the Appellate Division will protect your appellate rights."

    RELATED STORIES
    Justice Arthur Engoron speaks during the trial of former US President Donald Trump, his adult sons, the Trump Organization and others in a civil fraud case brought by state Attorney General Letitia James, at a Manhattan courthouse, in New York City, US, Oct 3, 2023. REUTERS
    Judge in Trump fraud case would not back down
    In ordering Trump and his family business to pay a $355 million penalty, Engoron displays the wit, humour and disbelief he has often shown in overseeing the civil fraud case
    People walk past the Trump Building after a ruling against former US President Donald Trump ordering him to pay $354.9 million and barring him from doing business in New York State for three years, in New York City, US, February 16, 2024.
    Trump hit with $354.9m penalty, 3-year ban in NY fraud case
    The judge criticises Trump for his behaviour during his testimony - and writes that the testimony hurt his cause
    Former US President Donald Trump gestures as he walks outside Trump Tower to attend a court hearing on charges of falsifying business records to cover up a hush money payment to a porn star before the 2016 election, in New York City, U.S., February 15, 2024.
    Trump to stand trial on Mar 25 in NY hush money case
    Ahead of the hearing, Trump repeated his claims that the case is politically motivated
    Former US President Donald Trump attends the closing arguments in the Trump Organization civil fraud trial at New York State Supreme Court in the Manhattan borough of New York City, US, Jan 11, 2024. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
    Trump sweeping immunity claim rejected by US court
    The former US president claims that he cannot be prosecuted because the allegations relate to his official responsibilities as president

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps