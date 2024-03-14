US ban on TikTok would rob Biden, Democrats of 2024 elections tool

If President Joe Biden keeps his promise to sign a ban on TikTok over its ties to the Chinese government, the 81-year-old may rob his reelection campaign of a platform that he and fellow Democrats rely on to reach younger voters.

Biden's campaign got thousands of "likes" on Tuesday for a TikTok video skewering Republican rival Donald Trump about cutting Social Security spending. But the comments were focused on another issue altogether: the proposed ban.

"Good thing we saw this on TikTok," said one. "How are you going to use this to campaign if you ban it?" asked another.

House Republicans voted Wednesday to force TikTok's Chinese owner ByteDance to divest its 170 million user US business, or face a ban. If the Senate passes the bill, as the White House urges, Biden has pledged to sign it.

But the 2024 campaign is shaping up to be close, and Democratic-leaning US political discourse online has shifted to TikTok in recent years, political strategists say. They note that X, formerly Twitter, has cut back on harassment curbs under owner Elon Musk while Facebook moved away from political content while the short-form video site is the platform of choice for a new generation of politically engaged Americans.