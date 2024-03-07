In State of the Union, Biden to sharpen contrast with Trump

President Joe Biden on Thursday will use his last State of the Union address before the US election to sharpen distinctions with Donald Trump on the economy and taxes on the rich, and to ease voter concerns about his age.

Biden's annual address, an event that stems from the US Constitution's requirement that a president report to Congress "from time to time" on the state of the union, will be held at 9 p.m. (1400 GMT) before a joint session of the House of Representatives and the Senate, and a nationally televised audience.

It may be the Democratic president's biggest stage to reach the millions of voters weighing whether to vote for him, choose Republican challenger Trump or sit out the Nov. 5 election. Nikki Haley, Trump's last remaining rival for his party's presidential nomination, dropped out on Wednesday.

Opinion polls show Biden, 81, and Trump, 77, closely matched in the battleground states where voting preferences can swing either to Republicans or Democrats. Most U.S. voters, however, are not enthusiastic about either candidate or about a rematch between the two.

Biden will go into the well of the House chamber looking to convince voters that he is fighting to protect democracy from Trump - who continues to repeat false claims about his 2020 election loss and proposed jailing political enemies. Biden will also vow to protect abortion rights from Republicans, and lower costs for Americans facing high prices.

"You're going to hear the president address how democracy is under attack, how freedoms are certainly under attack," including women's reproductive rights and voting rights, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told MSNBC on Thursday.