Texas border enforcement law again blocked in legal whiplash

A Republican-backed Texas law that would allow state law enforcement authorities to arrest people suspected of illegally crossing the US-Mexico border was blocked again by an appeals court on Wednesday, just hours after the US Supreme Court had cleared the way for it to go into effect.

A late night ruling on Tuesday from the New Orleans-based 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals halted the enforcement of the law ahead of oral arguments on the issue scheduled for Wednesday.

The legal back and forth in the case has caused uncertainty about the future of the controversial measure put in place by Republican Governor of Texas Greg Abbott. The law is opposed by the democratic administration of President Joe Biden which says it would impede the federal government from enforcing immigration laws.

Abbott last December signed the law, known as SB 4, authorising state law enforcement to arrest people suspected of entering the US illegally, giving local officers powers long delegated to the federal government. Abbott said the law was needed due to Biden's failure to enforce federal laws criminalising illegal entry or re-entry.