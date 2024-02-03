Stronger storm expected to hit California with potentially deadly floods

A second, more powerful atmospheric river storm was headed for Southern California this weekend, threatening to unleash life-threatening floods and landslides, forecasters warned on Friday, even as much of the state was drying out from an earlier deluge.

Gradually intensifying rain was expected to begin dousing California on Saturday, with the most intense downpours soaking a 300-mile (480-km) stretch of coast on Sunday and Monday as the storm spread from San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara south through Los Angeles and San Diego counties.

The National Weather Service (NWS) posted flash-flood watches for the entire region in anticipation of staggering amounts of precipitation likely to fall over a 36-hour period, accompanied by strong gusty winds.

Rainfall averaging 3-6 inches (7-15 cm) was forecast for most of the region's coastal and valley areas through Monday, with 6-12 inches expected in the foothills and lower-elevation mountains.

With soil already saturated and streams running high from the storm that drenched the region on Thursday, the flood potential from the coming onslaught is even higher than it would be otherwise, forecasters said.