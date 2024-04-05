    বাংলা

    Magnitude 4.7 earthquake hits New York City region, USGS says

    The quake shakes buildings and surprises residents in an area that rarely experiences notable seismic activity

    Reuters
    Published : 5 April 2024, 03:11 PM
    Updated : 5 April 2024, 03:11 PM

    A 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck the New York City region on Friday morning, according to the US Geological Survey, shaking buildings and surprising residents in an area that rarely experiences notable seismic activity.

    The quake's epicentre was near Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, the USGS said. No damage was immediately reported.

    The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre initially measured the quake at 5.5 magnitude on the Richter scale.

    The earthquake was felt across the region, including in New York City, New Jersey, northern Pennsylvania and western Connecticut, according to Reuters journalists and social media.

    Charita Walcott, a 38-year-old resident in the Bronx borough of New York, said the quake felt "like a violent rumble that lasted about 30 seconds or so."

    "It was kind of like being in a drum circle, that vibration," she said.

