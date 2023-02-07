Costa Rica says China apologises for balloon 'incident' over its airspace

China apologised to Costa Rica for a balloon that flew over its territory, the Central American country's government said on Monday, after a separate suspected Chinese spy balloon traveling over the United States sparked a major political and diplomatic spat.

A US military jet shot down that balloon just off its Atlantic coast on Saturday, after days of frenzied speculation over its mission, and on Monday President Joe Biden asserted that US-Sino relations were not weakened by the episode.

According to a brief statement from Costa Rica's foreign ministry, the Chinese government recognised that one of its balloons flew over Costa Rica, and China's embassy in San Jose "apologised for the incident," while insisting the balloon was focused on scientific research, mainly weather studies.