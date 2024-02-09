    বাংলা

    UNICEF says 700,000 children in Sudan at risk of worst form of malnutrition

    An official defines the most dangerous form of malnutrition as severe acute malnutrition, which makes a child 10% more likely to die from diseases such as cholera and malaria

    Reuters
    Published : 9 Feb 2024, 11:35 AM
    Updated : 9 Feb 2024, 11:35 AM

    UNICEF said on Friday that 700,000 children in Sudan were likely to suffer from the worst form of malnutrition this year, with tens of thousands who could die.

    A 10-month war in Sudan between its armed forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has devastated the country's infrastructure, prompted warnings of famine and displaced millions of people inside and outside the country.

    "The consequences of the past 300 days means that more than 700,000 children are likely to suffer from the deadliest form of malnutrition this year," James Elder, spokesperson for UNICEF, told a press conference in Geneva.

    "UNICEF won't be able to treat more than 300,000 of those without improved access and without additional support. In that case, tens of thousands would likely die."

    Elder defined the most dangerous form of malnutrition as severe acute malnutrition, which makes a child 10% more likely to die from diseases such as cholera and malaria. He said 3.5 million children were projected to suffer acute malnutrition.

    UNICEF provides "ready-to-use therapeutic food", or RUTF, a life-saving food item that treats severe wasting in children under five years old, to Sudan.

    UNICEF is appealing for $840 million to help just over 7.5 million children in Sudan this year, but Elder deplored the lack of funds collected in previous appeals.

    "Despite the magnitude of needs, last year the funding UNICEF sought for nearly three-quarters of children in Sudan was not forthcoming," Elder said.

    The United Nations on Wednesday urged countries not to forget the civilians caught up in the war in Sudan, appealing for $4.1 billion to meet their humanitarian needs and support those who have fled to neighbouring countries.

    Half of Sudan's population - around 25 million people - need humanitarian assistance and protection, while more than 1.5 million people have fled to the Central African Republic, Chad, Egypt, Ethiopia and South Sudan, according to the United Nations.

    RELATED STORIES
    FILE PHOTO: Halime Adam Moussa, a Sudanese refugee who is seeking refuge in Chad for a second time, waits with other refugees to receive a food portion from World Food Programme (WFP), near the border between Sudan and Chad in Koufroun, Chad, May 9, 2023.
    WFP receiving reports of Sudan people dying of starvation
    The number of hungry people has doubled over the past year as a war has cut off civilians from aid
    Displaced Palestinian children, who fled their houses due to Israeli strikes, wait to collect water amid shortages, at a tent camp in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip February 1, 2024. REUTERS
    Nearly all Gaza's children require mental health support: UNICEF
    UNICEF says an estimated 17,000 children in Gaza are unaccompanied or have been separated from their families during the conflict with Israel
    Can an alliance of independents replace Jatiya Party as opposition? Experts say ‘yes’
    Can independents sit on the opposition bench?
    Independents have secured nearly six times as many seats as the Jatiya Party
    A school student paints a mural calling for action against climate change and environmental pollution on a roadside wall in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Nov 2021. Thomson Reuters Foundation
    When climate change is child's play, the future looks greener
    Recent UN reports highlighted the perils of a warming planet for children, who are expected to see an almost fourfold increase in extreme weather events over their lifetime

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps