    বাংলা

    Suicide bombing in Somalia kills one soldier and injures six

    The suicide bomber had disguised himself as a regular soldier and joined others as they filed into a military base before he detonated the explosive

    Reuters
    Published : 25 Sept 2022, 01:06 PM
    Updated : 25 Sept 2022, 01:06 PM

    One soldier was killed and at least six others injured in Somalia on Sunday when a suicide bomber blew himself up at a military base in the west of the capital Mogadishu, a soldier and a hospital worker said.

    The suicide bomber had disguised himself as a regular soldier and joined others as they filed into a military base early Sunday before he detonated the explosive, Captain Aden Omar, a soldier at the base said.

    "We lost one soldier and several others were injured. The bomber blew up himself at a check point," he said.

    A nurse at Madina Hospital in Mogadishu said they had received one dead soldier and six others who were wounded.

    It was not immediately clear who had carried out the attack but Islamist group al Shabaab frequently carries out bombings and gun attacks in Somalia and elsewhere.

    The al Qaeda-allied group wants to topple Somalia's central government and establish its own rule based on its own strict interpretation of Islamic sharia law.

    RELATED STORIES
    Armed bandits kill 15 at mosque in northwest Nigeria, residents say
    Armed bandits kill 15 at Nigeria mosque
    Residents say the armed bandits came on motorbikes holding guns, and began to shoot sporadically
    Air traffic controllers suspend strike in West and Central Africa
    Air traffic controllers suspend strike in West Africa
    The strike disrupted flights across the region and left hundreds of passengers stranded at airports
    Deadly childhood diseases rise in Ethiopia's Tigray as war hampers vaccinations
    Deadly childhood diseases rise in Ethiopia's Tigray
    Deadly diseases such as measles, tetanus and whooping cough are on the rise in Ethiopia's Tigray region after vaccination rates plunged during the civil war
    S Africa's Ramaphosa to miss UN General Assembly over power crisis
    Ramaphosa to miss UN General Assembly
    He has cut short the trip over the power crisis. Most people in the country are without power for at least six hours a day as the state-owned power utility moved to electricity outages

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher