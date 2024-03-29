Madagascar cyclone Gamane kills at least 11, displaces thousands, government says

A tropical cyclone that swept across the island of Madagascar this week killed at least 11 people and displaced thousands more, according to the country's disaster management office.

Tropical cyclone Gamane, which crossed the northeast of Madagascar on Wednesday and Thursday, displaced more than 18,000 people with three others still missing, the National Bureau of Risk and Disaster Management (BNGRC) said in a report late on Thursday.

Gamane made landfall north of Vohémar in northeast Madagascar on Wednesday morning with average winds of 150 km per hour and gusts of 210 km per hour, BNGRC said.