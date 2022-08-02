    বাংলা

    Floods kill at least 24 in Uganda: Red Cross, govt officials

    The flooding in parts of Bugisu, Mbale and Kapchorwa initially killed 10 people on Sunday, and the toll rose on Monday

    Reuters
    Published : 2 August 2022, 08:24 AM
    Updated : 2 August 2022, 08:24 AM

    Floods in parts of eastern Uganda resulting from torrential rains have killed at least 24 people, the government and Uganda Red Cross said.

    The flooding in parts of Bugisu, Mbale and Kapchorwa initially killed 10 people on Sunday, the state ministry in charge of relief, disaster preparedness and refugees in the Office of the Prime Minister said in a statement late on Sunday.

    But the death toll rose further on Monday.

    Uganda Red Cross spokesperson Irene Nakasita told reporters that so far rescuers had retrieved 21 bodies from Mbale and another three from Kapchorwa.

    She said a truck carrying relief supplies was on its way to attend to those displaced in the affected areas.

    The torrential rains come right after a prolonged drought in vast swaths of the country that has left many areas parched and crops in fields scorched.

