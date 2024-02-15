    বাংলা

    South African military: 2 soldiers killed, 3 wounded on Congo mission

    South Africa said earlier that it would send 2,900 troops as part of its contribution to a force deployed by southern African regional bloc SADC to help Congo fight rebel groups

    Reuters
    Published : 15 Feb 2024, 05:38 PM
    Updated : 15 Feb 2024, 05:38 PM

    South Africa's military said on Thursday two of its soldiers were killed and three wounded by a mortar bomb in Democratic Republic of Congo, as President Cyril Ramaphosa struck back against opposition claims that they were ill-equipped.

    South Africa said earlier this week that it would send 2,900 troops as part of its contribution to a force deployed by southern African regional bloc SADC to help Congo fight rebel groups in its restive eastern region.

    The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) said in a statement posted on X that a mortar bomb landed inside one of the South African contingent's military bases on Wednesday.

    "As a result of this indirect fire, the SANDF suffered two fatalities and three members sustained injuries. The injured were taken to the nearest hospital in Goma for medical attention," the statement said.

    An investigation into the incident will be conducted, the SANDF added.

    South Africa's main opposition Democratic Alliance party accused Ramaphosa of sending troops into a war zone unprepared.

    "Two days ago, we warned him against deploying more troops to the Eastern DRC for the simple reason that the SANDF does not have the capacity to effectively pursue an anti-insurgency campaign against the M23 rebels and neither does it have the prime mission equipment to support the ground forces," it said in a statement.

    The M23 is a Tutsi-led group that recently stepped up its offensive in eastern Congo.

    Ramaphosa acknowledged the deaths and defended South Africa's mission in response to questions from journalists later on Thursday.

    "Yes, we do have the military hardware to engage in military operations such as those we are finding in eastern DRC. South Africa has over many years participated in peacekeeping missions in various parts of our continent," he said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Burna Boy performs onstage at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, California, US, April 21, 2023.
    Music from Africa rising on global charts
    In a milestone, Nigerian singer Burna Boy became the first African artist to sell out a US stadium when he played New York's Citi Field last summer
    Worshipers of Yemanja, the African-inspired Umbanda goddess of motherhood and fertility, pay tribute in Montevideo, Uruguay Feb 2, 2024.
    In S America, African-inspired religions gain more followers
    It’s a reflection of how the region's African heritage is gaining a greater voice beyond Brazil where such traditions are widely recognised
    A view of houses submerged in flood water after the Congo River rises to its highest level, causing flooding in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, Jan 10, 2024.
    Hundreds dead as Congo River basin submerged by floods
    The floods throughout the Democratic Republic of Congo and Congo Republic killed over 300 people over the past months, say authorities
    A supporter of holds a portrait of president Felix Tshisekedi of Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS) as they prepares to celebrate ahead of the announcement of provisional results of the December presidential election, at their party's headquarter in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, Dec 31, 2023. REUTERS
    Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of openness'
    The son of longtime opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi inherited his father's substantial support base on his death in 2017 after years in the shadows

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps