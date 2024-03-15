Zimbabwe sect leader held after 251 children rescued from farm labour

A Zimbabwean sect leader and "self-styled prophet" appeared in court on Thursday charged with child abuse after police raided his farm and rescued more than 200 children doing physical labour, police said.

The children "were subjected to abuse as cheap labour, doing manual work in the name of being taught life skills", a police statement said.

Police found 251 children on the farm who were not attending school, most of whom did not have birth certificates. They also found 16 graves, including seven for infants, all which were unregistered, the statement said.

Ishmael Chokurongerwa, 56, described by police as a self-styled prophet, was arrested this week along with seven of his church members following a raid on their farm in Nyabira, about 30 km (18 miles) west of the capital, Harare.