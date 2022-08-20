    বাংলা

    Nearly half the people in Ethiopia's Tigray in 'severe' need of food aid: WFP

    Malnutrition rates have 'skyrocketed' and are expected to worsen for almost half the people in Ethiopia's Tigray, World Food Programme says

    Reuters
    Published : 20 August 2022, 07:19 AM
    Updated : 20 August 2022, 07:19 AM

    The nearly two-year conflict in Ethiopia has left almost half the population of Tigray region in "severe" need of food, as aid groups struggle to reach the population because of insufficient fuel supplies, the World Food Programme (WFP) said on Friday.

    Even though the delivery of aid resumed after the federal government declared a unilateral ceasefire in March, malnutrition rates have "skyrocketed" and are expected to worsen, the United Nations agency said in an assessment.

    Services such as banking and telecommunications were cut in Tigray, home to around 5.5 million people, days after the national army and allied forces pulled out a year ago. They are yet to be restored, hampering the ability of people to buy food, the WFP said.

    "Hunger has deepened, rates of malnutrition have skyrocketed, and the situation is set to worsen as people enter peak hunger season until this year’s harvest in October," the report said.

    Half of pregnant or lactating women in Tigray are malnourished, as well as a third of children under five, leading to stunting and maternal death, the report found.

    FOOD AID

    Across Tigray and the neighbouring regions of Afar and Amhara, also affected by the war, an estimated 13 million people need food aid, a 44% increase from the previous WFP report released in January.

    The United Nations said that since April 1 only 1,750,000 litres of fuel had entered Tigray, less than 20% of the monthly humanitarian needs in the region, if all supplies were in.

    The impact of the fuel shortage can be seen in the increase in the number of people in Tigray needing food aid. In January, when the region was under what the UN described as a de facto blockade for six months, 83% of people needed food aid.

    Large scale convoys started entering Tigray again in April but aid workers are struggling to distribute the food and the number of people needing it has risen to 89%, with those in "severe" need up from 37% in January to 47% in August.

    Legesse Tulu, the government spokesperson, did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the insufficient delivery of fuel.

    Hopes for imminent peace talks between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the party that controls Tigray, are fading, as both parties accuse the other of not wanting to come to the table.

    The government said earlier this month it wants talks "with no preconditions", while Tigray's government has called for the restoration of services to civilians first.

    The fighting has displaced millions of people, pushed parts of Tigray into famine conditions and killed thousands of civilians.

    The World Health Organization's director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who is from Tigray, suggested this week that racism was behind a lack of international attention being paid to the plight of civilians in the region.

    RELATED STORIES
    At least 12 killed in Somalia hotel siege, intelligence officer says
    12 killed in Somalia hotel siege: intelligence officer
    Al Shabaab militants took control of Hotel Hayat following two car bomb blasts and gunfire, according to an intelligence officer
    Death toll rises to 26 in Algerian wildfires, minister says
    Death toll rises to 26 in Algerian wildfires
    The wildfires are burning in mountainous areas east of Algeria, and the victims were from the provinces of Al Taref and Setif
    Period pad prices push girls out of school in Africa
    Period pad prices push girls out of school in Africa
    Period poverty worsens with inflation crisis, as girls trade sex for pads or risk infection by using rags, leaves and cow dung
    Kenya braces for legal battle after Ruto declared president-elect
    Kenya braces for legal battle as Ruto wins presidential poll
    William Ruto is declared the victor in the presidential race over the objections of more than half the electoral commission, stoking fears of political violence

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher