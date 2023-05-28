US, Saudi Arabia call for extended ceasefire in Sudan

"We left because of the impact of the war. I have children and I fear for them because of the lack of medical treatment," said one resident of the capital, 29-year-old Samia Suleiman, speaking to Reuters from the road to Egypt.

"I also want my children to have a chance of schooling. I don't think things in Khartoum will be restored soon."

SOME RESPITE FROM FIGHTING

The truce deal has brought some respite from heavy fighting but sporadic clashes and air strikes have carried on.

The United Nations and aid groups say that despite the truce they have struggled to get bureaucratic approvals and security guarantees to transport aid and staff to Khartoum and other places of need. Warehouses have been looted.

Violence has flared in several parts of Darfur, already scarred by conflict and displacement, with hundreds of deaths recorded in El Geneina near the border with Chad.

In recent days there has also been fighting in El Fashir, capital of North Darfur State.

One El Fashir hospital had recorded three deaths and 26 injuries on Saturday, including children, according to the Darfur Bar Association, an activist group. Many more people were missing, it said.

Across the country, the Health Ministry has said at least 730 people have died in the fighting, though the true figure is likely much higher. It has separately recorded up to 510 deaths in El Geneina.