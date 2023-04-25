    বাংলা

    Sudan fighting abates overnight, allowing more people to flee

    Fighting in Sudan abated overnight after the army and a rival paramilitary force agreed to a 72-hour truce but a witness said gunfire could be heard on Tuesday

    Reuters
    Published : 25 April 2023, 07:46 AM
    Updated : 25 April 2023, 07:46 AM

    Fighting in Sudan abated overnight after the army and a rival paramilitary force agreed to a 72-hour truce but a witness said gunfire could be heard on Tuesday while Arab, Asian and Western nations were racing to extract their citizens from the country.

    The Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) said the US and Saudi Arabia mediated the ceasefire. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced the agreement first and said it followed two days of intense negotiations. The two sides have not abided by several previous temporary truce deals.

    A power struggle erupted between the SAF and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group on April 15 and has killed at least 427 people, knocked out hospitals and other services, and turned residential areas into war zones.

    "During this period, the United States urges the SAF and RSF to immediately and fully uphold the ceasefire," Blinken said in a statement.

    A Reuters witness said he heard gunfire from time to time in the city of Omdurman adjacent to the capital after a period of relative calm overnight.

    The British government launched a large-scale evacuation of its nationals on military flights from an airfield north of Khartoum, open to those with British passports.

    "We have started contacting nationals directly and providing routes for departure out of the country," Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Twitter.

    All Japanese people who wished to leave Sudan have been evacuated, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday.

    The Swiss foreign minister said on Tuesday that Bern was monitoring opportunities to extract its remaining citizens but said it was having difficulty getting out people with dual nationality - the majority of the remaining Swiss in the country.

    Switzerland has already shut its embassy and evacuated the staff and their families, and they arrived in Bern early on Tuesday morning.

    Ahead of the evening truce announcement, air strikes and ground fighting shook Omdurman, one of three adjacent cities in the capital region, and there were also clashes in capital Khartoum, a Reuters reporter said.

    Dark smoke enveloped the sky near the international airport in central Khartoum, near the army headquarters, and booms of artillery fire rattled the surroundings.

    UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the violence in a country that flanks the Red Sea, Horn of Africa and Sahel regions "risks a catastrophic conflagration ... that could engulf the whole region and beyond".

    Tens of thousands of people, including Sudanese and citizens from neighbouring countries, have fled in the past few days to Egypt, Chad and South Sudan, despite instability and difficult living conditions there. Foreign governments have been working to bring their nationals to safety.

    RELATED STORIES
    Evacuees from war-torn Sudan queue to be processed at immigration after disembarking from a military plane upon their arrival at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, in Nairobi, Kenya, Apr 24, 2023.
    UK begins 'large-scale' evacuation of its nationals from Sudan
    The move has been taken after the North African country's warring factions agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire
    A riot police officer fires tear gas to disperse supporters of Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga of the Azimio La Umoja (Declaration of Unity) One Kenya Alliance, as they participate in a nationwide protest over the cost of living and President William Ruto's government in downtown Nairobi, Kenya Mar 20, 2023.
    Kenyan opposition politicians arrested during protests
    Protesters took to the streets to march against President William Ruto and the high cost of living
    Kenya police officers arrive at the scene where forensic experts and homicide detectives exhume bodies of suspected members of a Christian cult named as Good News International Church, who believed they would go to heaven if they starved themselves to death, in Shakahola forest of Kilifi county, Kenya Apr 22, 2023.
    Death toll in Kenyan starvation cult rises to 73
    Police recover the bodies, mostly from mass graves, thought to be followers of a Christian cult who believed they would go to heaven if they starved themselves, police say
    Perplexity, a Drag Queen, performs during a drag show after the Slay Hate: Fight Back Tennessee rally, following the recent passage by Tennessee lawmakers of legislation restricting drag performances in public or in front of children, in Nashville, Tennessee, US, Mar 9, 2023.
    Judge blocks Tennessee law restricting public drag shows
    It is likely ‘vague and overly broad' in its restriction of speech, a federal judge says after temporarily blocking the law

    Opinion

    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan