UN warns of 'catastrophic conflagration' in Sudan as foreign exodus accelerates

Western, Arab and Asian nations raced to extract their citizens from Sudan on Monday as the UN chief warned of the risk of "a catastrophic conflagration" with wide repercussions and urged international powers to exert maximum pressure for peace.

Foreign evacuations gathered pace.

One 65-vehicle convoy took dozens of children among hundreds of diplomats and aid workers on an 800-km (500-mile), 35-hour journey in searing heat from the embattled capital Khartoum to Port Sudan on the Red Sea.

The eruption of violence between the military and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group on April 15 has killed at least 427 people, knocked out hospitals and other services and turned residential areas into war zones.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that the violence in a country that flanks the Red Sea, Horn of Africa and Sahel regions - "risks a catastrophic conflagration...that could engulf the whole region and beyond".