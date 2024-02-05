Senegal should hold presidential vote as soon as possible: African Union

AU Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat said in a statement late on Sunday that Senegal should "organise the elections as soon as possible, in transparency, peace and national harmony".

"It (AU) strongly encourages all political and social forces to resolve any political dispute through civilized consultation, understanding and dialogue..," the statement added.

Senegal's lawmakers are due to debate on Monday a proposal to hold the vote on Aug 25 and keep Sall in power until his successor is installed, according to the text of a bill seen by Reuters.